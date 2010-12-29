Will Rihanna Design for Topshop?, Behind the Scenes with Jennifer Lopez, and More!

InStyle Staff
Dec 29, 2010 @ 1:30 pm

1. There’s a rumor brewing that Rihanna may design for Topshop. Please let it be true! [Racked]

2. Take a behind-the-scenes look at Jennifer Lopez’s new commercial for L’Oreal. [People StyleWatch]

3. Recognize Natalie Portman’s fiancé Benjamin Millepied? You might—he's modeled for Club Monaco. [The Cut]

4. Christian Louboutin will design shoes for designer Marlon Gobel's upcoming fall menswear collection. Go Gobel! [Fashionista]

5. Get to know Glee cast cutie Chord Overstreet. Did you know he plays the flute? (Don't worry—we didn't either.) [JustJared]

6. Liv Tyler and Sarah Jessica Parker proved that it's possible to look cute in the middle of a blizzard.  [StyleList]

