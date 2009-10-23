Will Mrs. Obama's Latest Leno Visit Cause Another Shopping Frenzy?

Tonight Michelle Obama will appear on The Jay Leno Show to answer 10 rapid-fire questions, and our fingers are crossed one of them is "What are you wearing?" Last time she chatted with Leno (on The Tonight Show in 2008), Obama's J. Crew ensemble made a big impact. "You can get some good stuff online!" the future First Lady said. When Obama kept warm at the inauguration a few months later in J. Crew leather gloves, the sheer number of style-watchers who headed to JCrew.com to buy the same pair caused the brand's entire Web site to crash. We're dying to see if tonight's ensemble will also help stimulate the economy in the same way!

UPDATE! Michelle Obama ending up wearing same floral Thakoon sheath that got raves during the presidential debates—here's to rotating your wardrobe faves!