Will Kate Middleton Wear an Issa Wedding Dress?

Kate Middleton wore a beautiful, blue Issa dress when she and Prince William announced their engagement today, but it's not the first time the soon-to-be-princess has relied on the London-based label. She wore a pink Issa dress in 2008 and a chic knee-length number to a friend's wedding earlier this fall. Issa now has an exclusive bridal line with Net-a-Porter.com (pictured left), and we're not going out on much of a limb to guess that the designer would probably be quite happy to whip up something extra special for the lucky lady. We can't wait to find out—let the Royal Wedding Watch begin!