Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Staged an "Intervention" for Jaden

Forget Good Morning America and sit-downs with Barbara Walters. Red Table Talk is where celebrities are going to get real. According to E! News, the latest episode involves the Smith family and its relationship with food, making for an intense and personal talk between Jada Pinkett and Will Smith and their children. While Will spoke on his struggles with weight and compulsive eating, Jada explained that the family had to stage a sort of intervention after Jaden went vegan because they were so worried about his nutrition.

"Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he's a vegan now, but we realized he wasn't getting enough protein," Jada explained. "So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn't getting the nutrients."

Image zoom Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Talked About "Betrayals of the Heart" With Will Smith

Jada noted that she and Jaden have similar attitudes towards snacking. Namely, they don't do it. They described the idea of grazing on food all day as "uncomfortable," saying that they'd rather just not eat anything.

Will also noted that Jaden developed "dark circles" under his eyes after he went vegan, which made him worry.

"There was even a little grayness to his skin," Will added. "We got really nervous. But you're definitely looking better now."

Jaden explained that he was experimenting with a vegan diet, since he has been a vegetarian in the past. While his parents were just looking out for him, he added that sometimes, his day just got so busy that he forgot to eat. He didn't necessarily skip meals on purpose.

"I also just wanna say that I'm vegetarian, that I've tried to be vegan," Jaden explained. "I'm vegetarian, you know, I've tried to eat vegan meals. I'll go vegan for a week or so but for the past year I've been vegetarian. I was just eating like two meals a day ... maybe one. Maybe just that one big meal and I'm like, 'Oh, you know, I didn't get around to it.'"

RELATED: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Couldn't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other at the Aladdin Premiere

Will also spoke about his struggle with healthy eating, saying that he'd indulged a little too much on a recent family vacation that involved fresh muffins every morning.

"So for breakfast, I was having the four or five muffins. You know, Aladdin was successful, so I was like, 'Muffin, muffin, muffin!'" Will said. "Then for lunch, I would have a Moscow mule, I'd have a little vodka. That was pretty much my routine for the 10 days. I'd wake up, eat five muffins and go back to sleep."

That particularly unbalanced diet caused major changes in his body and he saw surprising weight gain and decided that he needed to make a change. After examining his situation and trying things like fasting, he realized that he just needed to talk it out and make sure his family was educated on proper nutrition. He called on a nutritionist to speak to the entire family before he saw that he didn't fully understand how eating affected him. With the conversation in the open now, the family's working together to make sure everyone gets what they need, no matter what type of diet they've embraced.

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Had an "Unhealthy Relationship" with Porn

"I couldn't believe I got to 50 years old without knowing you literally are what you eat," he said. "I eat food like an addict. I love food, but I realized my relationship with food was I eat for fun. I eat for joy."