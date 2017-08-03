Here's How the Cast of Will & Grace Celebrated Their First Day Back on Set

Plenty of lip locking, ribbon cutting, confetti cannons, and camaraderie were on hand for the cast of Will & Grace during an exciting return to set on Wednesday.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Co-stars Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, Sean Hayes, and Eric McCormack celebrated the highly-anticipated revival of their NBC series by teasing fans with on-set photos and an epic bash, featuring a good amount fanfare.

charmed lives #willandgrace #kickoff A post shared by Megan Mullally (@meganomullally) on Aug 2, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

The party, which fittingly included a red ribbon cutting ceremony, also gifted viewers a passionate smooch between Hayes and McCormack, who play Jack and Will in the series. "I was just saying to my wife, 'I wonder what it will be like to kiss a man again,'" McCormack could be heard telling the crowd, before Hayes passionately took him into his arms to prove that "it's just like riding a bike."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Messing also had plenty of love for her Will & Grace co-star. "This guy is the Sonny to my Cher, the Tic to my Tac, the Mork to my Mindy-partners in crime and in everything else," she wrote alongside a photo of her and McCormack from the event. "It feels like no time has passed. That's how you know you're family."

This guy is the Sonny to my Cher, the Tic to my Tac, the Mork to my Mindy- partners in crime and in everything else. It feels like no time has passed. That's how you know you're family. A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

In addition to the festivities, the foursome got us even more pumped for the reboot with several on-set shots, where they can be seen revisiting the apartment and doing their first read-through of the script.

Here we go! The first table reading of the first script. #WillandGrace A post shared by Sean Hayes (@seanhayes) on Aug 2, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

cutesville deluxe #WillAndGrace #day1 @seanhayes @the_real_eric_mccormack #willandgrace @nbcwillandgrace A post shared by Megan Mullally (@meganomullally) on Aug 2, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

We have officially started the countdown to when Will & Grace makes its return to the small screen on September 28.