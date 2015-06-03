Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig's Secret Lifetime Movie Is Indeed Happening

Will Ferrell had tried to keep this one a secret, but it's now out of the bag: His new film with Kristen Wiig is back on track—and it looks very compelling.

Many believed that the duo's planned Lifetime movie was scrapped after Ferrell announced that he would forego the film, but according to a huge new billboard (below) in Hollywood we will be able to catch A Deadly Adoption on the channel come June 20.

Both Ferrell and Wiig are bringing their comedic charm to the production as Lifetime gears up to celebrate its 25th anniversary. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo will portray a wealthy couple who take in a pregnant woman in hopes of adopting her child but, of course, things quickly start to unravel. The film's tagline, "The birth of a plan gone wrong," hints at the network's signature suspenseful scenes, though we expect it to be a fun, campy nod towards the conventional Lifetime movie.

