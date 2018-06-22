This Brand Created an “I Really Care” Jacket in Response to Melania Trump

Less than 24 hours after First Lady Melania Trump wore a $39 Zara military parka featuring the words “I Really Don’t Care. Do U?” while on her way to an immigrant children’s detention center in Texas, feminist brand Wildfang released the ultimate clap back: a $98 bomber that reads, “I Really Care. Don’t U?”

The olive green version sold out overnight, though there’s also a black version, plus a T-shirt with the same massage.

“Hey Melania. WE REALLY DO CARE! That’s why we made this jacket. To say we stand with immigrants. To say WE CARE,” Wildfang wrote on the jacket’s description page. The best part about their sartorial response is that 100 percent of the proceeds will directly benefit RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services), an organization working to help and protect the migrants affected by President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance policy.”

Shortly after the world caught wind of Melania’s jacket, her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, shot down critics of the Zara design, placing blame on those paying attention to her wardrobe. "If media would spend their time & energy on her actions & efforts to help kids—rather than speculate & focus on her wardrobe—we could get so much accomplished on behalf of children,” she tweeted.

With a message like “I Really Don’t Care,” it’s difficult not to question the meaning of the First Lady’s move. Thankfully, there are still other ways of helping the thousands of children that have been separated from their parents as a result of the administration’s policy.