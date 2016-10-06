Why You'll Never See Emily Blunt In Girlie Getups on the Red Carpet 

Emily Blunt was back on the red carpet just months after welcoming baby No. 2 with husband John Krasinski, but you won’t see her hiding her figure in flowing dresses or princess-cut gowns. “For the red carpet, I like formfitting clothes,” InStyle’s November 2016 cover star told us. “I’m not so good with the sort of ethereal, girlie, whimsical things. I tend to go for dresses that have bold cuts and strong colors.”

Her unwavering vision always pays off on the red carpet, consistently landing her a place on many a best-dressed list. From her glittering cutout Michael Kors stunner at the 2013 Golden Globes to the sequined open-back Stella McCartney gown that she rocked at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, this mom-of-two knows exactly what works on her figure.

When she’s not getting glam for the carpet, Blunt’s interest in structurally unique clothing manifests itself quite differently. “I love a high-waist slouchy trouser,” she told InStyle of her style choices since giving birth in June. “I’m off jeans at the moment.”

Watch the 33-year-old’s best looks in the video at top. For more of our Emily Blunt cover story, pick up the November issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download on Friday, Oct. 14.