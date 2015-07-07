Why You Should Ditch Your Dermatologist for Acupuncture

I suffered from debilitating migraines for years, and after experiencing countless negative side effects (and little relief) from powerful medications, I had just about given up on treatment. That is until a close friend of mine recommended her acupuncturist.

She had been seeing him for about a month for her headaches, anxiety, and hormone imbalances and had nothing but glowing reviews. I quickly booked an appointment, and after regular treatments, I found that my migraines had considerably subsided, leaving me with only one or two painful days a month instead of the 15-plus days I was used to.

That's when I decided to do some digging. What couldn't acupuncture treat? Nearly nothing, as it turns out. Acupuncture is shockingly versatile, even for skin care. It's a great alternative method for aging skin and breakouts in lieu of more-invasive procedures like Botox and heavy-duty acne medications.

So far, I've been blessed with clear, firm skin, but when the time comes to get more serious about my complexion, I'd rather go with preventative options over corrective ones. I sat down with my acupuncturist, Dr. Min Zhang, a practitioner for over 25 years, to get the skin care scoop.

