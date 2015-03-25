Why You Need a Vacation From Your Nail Polish

Getty Images
Sheryl George
Mar 25, 2015 @ 12:45 pm

Our offices are often filled with a rainbow assortment of nail polishes, and our Pinterest boards are loaded with nail art inspiration—so it's safe to say that we're obsessed with a pretty manicure. But like binging on Netflix for hours on end, your mani routine is another example of the platitude, "everything in moderation."

Why? "Polish can starve the nails of oxygen," says N.Y.C. podiatrist and nail specialist Dr. Johanna Youner. "Take a week-long break after two solid weeks of polish."

PHOTOS: The Hottest Nail Colors for Spring

If you tend to see white spots on your nails, it may be a sign that they are dried out, says Youner.  In between paint jobs, keep nails and cuticles healthy and hydrated by applying a moisturizing cream like Caudalie Hand & Nails Cream ($15; sephora.com) or a cuticle oil (like CND's Solar Oil, $8; ulta.com) over the entire nail plate. If you're not into rocking nails totally au naturel, try buffing them to create a shine while going bare. And think of it this way: you won't have to worry about chipped nails as often.

RELATED: Reader Beauty FAQs: Mani Pedi Edition

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!