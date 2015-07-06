Why You Might Notice More Hair Loss During the Month of July

Myth or fact: You lose more hair during the summer. According to hair restoration expert Dr. Robert Dorin, this old wives' tale is actually true.

While we all experience some amount of hair loss on a daily basis, you might start noticing a few extra hairs clogging up your hair brush (or shower drain) around this time of year. “Seasonal hair loss is actually a thing,” Dorin tells InStyle. “Research suggests that women have slightly higher rates of telogen during the month of July. Telogen is known as a resting phase for the hair follicle, which means that the hair is extra prone to shedding and falling out.”

When hair is subjected to more extreme weather, as much as 70 percent of strands can prematurely enter this resting phase, leading to more hair fall than usual, he says. “This would explain why many women experience this heightened hair loss typically in July when it really starts to heat up outside, and I see it often as well in later autumn.”

Typically, though, seasonal hair loss isn’t a cause for concern. “As hair falls out, hair regrowth is occurring as well. As long as you are not noticing actual balding or thinning to your hair, new hair will regrow and your hair will be fine,” Dorin adds. So, when should you see a doctor? “If you notice hair falling out in a pattern—balding near temples or crown of the head, for example,” he says. “Or if you notice severe thinning or balding in general.”

