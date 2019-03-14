Why William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman's Husband, Wasn't Indicted in College Admissions Scandal

Through the college admissions scandal that implicated dozens of wealthy parents, including Full House alum Lori Loughlin and her Target designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, as well as Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Felicity Huffman, one name has remained noticeably absent: that of Huffman’s actor husband, William H. Macy.

According to People, Macy is never identified by name in the court documents that describe how his wife knowingly paid $15,000 to have the SAT score of her eldest daughter, 18-year-old Sofia Grace, boosted by a proctor who would correct her test answers.

According to the indictment, Huffman and Macy’s daughter received a 1420 overall score on the test, “an improvement of approximately 400 points over her PSAT,” which was taken one year prior without any outside score adjustment.

Huffman and Macy considered involving their younger daughter, 17-year-old Georgia Grace, in a similar scheme, but later decided against it. Documentation (which included emails and recorded conversations) shows that Macy was only present in discussions concerning their second daughter, which may explain how he avoided a criminal charge.

Loughlin and Giannulli used the scam for both of their daughters, reportedly paying $500,000 to have Isabella Rose, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, accepted to USC as crew team recruits (when neither of them played crew).