Why We're Obsessed with Emma Stone's Style in Woody Allen's Latest Film

For Woody Allen's mystery/drama, Irrational Man, which takes place during back-to-school season in New England, Emma Stone (aka Jill), wears a bevy of tops and dresses throughout the film that just so happen to be incredibly on trend right now. Delicately embroidered blouses and tunic dresses crafted in cottons and linens with tassel-tipped ties at the neckline are the key elements that embody this trend. The good news here is that the style is even more appropriate to wear this time of year rather than during back-to-school season when the temps are sure to dip down a bit. But, to be clear, with a denim jacket and extra layers, the moody-colored threads make the look suitable for fall, too.

Sabrina Lantos

The fact that the style made an appearance in the film is anything but surprising. Fashion is having a throwback moment. As we move on from the '70s trend that headlined for the spring/summer 2015 season, this look feels like a natural next step. It’s in tune with the '70s trend, but it feels a bit more boho/hippie/flower child-esque—so one thing’s for sure: this trend is anything but irrational.

The good news is that the trend is extremely wearable and casual thanks to the unfussy qualities of the light-as-air fabrics. Mega-retailers and designers, like Topshop, Zara, J.Crew, Tory Burch, and more gave the trend a go and crafted easy-to-wear interpretations. Read on to shop.

Courtesy

Get the Look: 1. Mango, $30; mango.com. 2. Zara, $36; zara.com. 3. Madewell, $158; madewell.com. 4. J.Crew, $298; jcrew.com. 5. Love Sam, $160; intermixonline.com. 6. Topshop, $50; topshop.com. 7. Tory Burch, $395; toryburch.com.

