Why We’re Crushing on This Plus-Sized Clothing Rental Service   

We know that beauty knows no size – just look at the recent plus-sized models taking over the NYFW runway, or the scantily clad voluptuous stunners in that very famous swimsuit magazine. The continuing shift in industry perspective is a refreshing one, and while the fashion world continues to diversify, it doesn’t solve the age-old frustration that there’s simply a lack of fashion-forward choices for the fuller-shaped woman. Introducing Gwynnie Bee – a Netflix-meets-Rent-the-Runway rental service that’s sure to catapult your closet to among those most envied. This clothing rental subscription service caters to women sizes 10-32 and provides endless stylish options every month with – get this – free shipping and free exchanges. To celebrate you feeling as good as you’ll surely look, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite fall looks from the fairy godmothers of clothing rentals to encourage all of you soon-to-be Gwynnie Bee’ers to start rocking.

DARK ROMANCE

Florals aren’t only a summer trend. Get romantic with dark, colorful blooms and a flowy Eloquii Asymmetrical Ruffle Skirt in a flattering neoprene fabric.

REV IT UP

Get those engines started with sexy moto-details and bold, graphic prints. Pair this City Chic Soundwave Dress with a simple black fitted tee for some serious impact.

COLORBLOCK SEASON

Stand out in the brightest colors this fall. Try out one of this season’s hottest trends and color block with the best hues with this Corey Yoshi Dress.

A MOD MOMENT

Channel the glamour from the ‘60s with this color-blocked Dirk Mini Dress. Keep the look flirtatious when temperatures plummet with an opaque pair of tights.

BOHO BELIEFS

Keep this fall whimsical and breezy in a sexy sheath dress and a patterned kimono, like this City Chic Forbidden Kimono Jacket. Incorporate some fringy details on a clutch or black booties for a groovy touch.

LET’S GET GRAPHIC

Go bold or go home. Show off your curves with a sexy, graphic bodycon dress. Play with patterns and don’t shy away from the ones that will command the most attention, like the Eloquii Moody Blooms Bodycon Dress.