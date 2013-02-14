Why We Loved Proenza Schouler’s “Modern, Polished” Collection

Every season, InStyle Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary picks out her favorite Fashion Week looks, and for the fall 2013 shows, she loved Proenza Schouler's new lineup. "Wow! A fashion show that got my pulse racing, Proenza Schouler's collection was just about perfect: confident, polished, modern, wearable, and tightly edited," says Weber Cleary. "It was almost impossible to choose one look. I want everything!" For more of Cindy's favorites, click through the gallery.

