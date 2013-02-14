Why We Loved Proenza Schouler’s “Modern, Polished” Collection

InStyle Staff
Feb 14, 2013 @ 3:08 pm

Every season, InStyle Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary picks out her favorite Fashion Week looks, and for the fall 2013 shows, she loved Proenza Schouler's new lineup. "Wow! A fashion show that got my pulse racing, Proenza Schouler's collection was just about perfect: confident, polished, modern, wearable, and tightly edited," says Weber Cleary. "It was almost impossible to choose one look. I want everything!" For more of Cindy's favorites, click through the gallery.

