Every season, InStyle Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary picks out her favorite New York Fashion Week looks, and she loved Marc Jacob's retro collection. "In a brilliant show that was all about light play, this liquid silver gown dazzled," says Weber Cleary. Indeed it did! Click through the gallery to see all of Cindy's favorite looks from this Fashion Week.

MORE:• InStyle Instagrams Fashion Week!• Celebrities in the Front Row• The Stars at Fashion Week Parties