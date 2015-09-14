5 Reasons Why We Can't Get Enough Mindy Kaling Before Tomorrow's The Mindy Project Premiere

If there's anyone in Hollywood who can do it all, it's Mindy Kaling. The writer, director, and actress has been making us laugh onscreen as the rom-com obsessed OB/GYN doctor Mindy Lahiri since 2012, and before that she cracked us up as the outspoken Kelly Kapoor on The Office. But besides starring in her own hit television series, Kaling is also an accomplished author. Her latest book of personal essays, titled Why Not Me ($15; amazon.com), hits shelves Tuesday—the same day that the fourth season of The Mindy Project premieres exclusively on Hulu. Because we can't wait to get a double dose of Kaling tomorrow, we're celebrating the star—and her latest projects—today. Scroll down to see five reasons why she continues to be one of our faves.

1. She slays on Twitter.

Kaling never fails to take things to the next level on her Twitter account. Sharing her thoughts on everything from Anderson Cooper to Star Trek characters, Kaling treats the social media platform as her very own public diary—and her more than four million followers eat up every word. So it's only fitting that she's up for two fan-related categories in InStyle's Social Media Awards: Always There for the Fans and Makes Us Feel Beautiful. (Head to instyle.com/sma to vote.)

2. She rocks the fashion game.

Anyone who follows Kaling on Instagram can tell you that the star has killer style. She takes some serious fashion risks, and documents them for her 1.8 million followers to see. Mixing prints and rocking bold and bright colors on the regular, you never know what outfit you'll see her wearing the next time you scroll through your feed. But there is one shade that you won't see Kaling in very often: black. In one post, she said, "I did all black in Manhattan and it was so weird and now I'm back in teal, which is my version of 'neutral'."

RELATED: Mindy Kaling Reveals Why She's "Creatively Inspired" by The Mindy Project's Move to Hulu

3. She's the ultimate #girlboss.

Seven years after her career kicked into high gear as a writer and actress on The Office, Kaling premiered her comedy series, The Mindy Project. In addition to creating the show, she's also its producer, writer, and star. Since she can clearly do it all, it's no surprise that Kaling has been asked to discuss her journey to success in panels and TV interviews. In 2013, a USC film student asked Kaling at PaleyFest if she had any words of advice on how to make it in the industry. Her response? “I never partied or had boyfriends. […] I was just really, really hard-working.”

4. She's your dream BFF.

Too bad that the spot is already taken by her The Office co-star and real-life bestie, BJ Novak. Long after the two played an on-again off-again couple on the small screen—and had a rumored fling IRL—they've maintained a friendship that makes us jealous on the reg, thanks to their back-and-forth batter on Twitter and Instagram. The pair has such an intense and complicated friendship that they’re even writing a book about it—and we can't wait to read every juicy detail.

5. She's comfortable in her own skin.

Kaling's self-confidence is always inspiring, and she's never afraid to insert a bit of humor when it comes to discussing body-image. In her June 2015 InStyle cover story, Kaling explained that she takes the entertainment industry's beauty ideals with a grain of salt. “‘Good-looking’ by Hollywood standards is achievable by every human on the planet," she said. "Every average-looking American is just a treadmill and six laser hair-removal sessions away from looking like Ryan Gosling.”

RELATED: Mindy Kaling: "More Has Happened in the Last Three Years Than in My Entire Life"