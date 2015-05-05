Why Tilda Swinton’s Favorite Serum Is Worth Its $260 Price Tag  

In addition to her rockin’ pixie and bold sense of style, Tilda Swinton is known for having a flawless, porcelain complexion.

One of the secrets behind the 54-year-old's perpetual glow, we discovered, is Själ's Bio-regeneratif Serum ($260; sjalskincare.com). “Last summer, while shooting in a hot, dry place I used this, and it made all the difference,” she reveals in our May issue, available on newsstands now and for digital download.

So, what makes this serum worth the splurge? Well, other than providing climate-defying moisture, it reduces redness, while evening and brightening skin tone with a powerful blend of Vitamin C. There’s also the whole fountain of youth aspect. Its peptide technology boosts the production of collagen, minimizing fine lines and wrinkles for a younger, more supple look.

What's even cooler, though, is that Själ infuses its formulas with gemstones like amethysts, rubies, sapphires, and even diamonds, which are said to repair the skin and stimulate circulation. Plus, if Swinton's using it, you know it's good.

