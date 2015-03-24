Below is an excerpt from "Why Tea Is the Sneaky Ingredient to Brighter, Better Skin," which originally appeared on POPSUGAR BEAUTY. Read the full story at popsugar.com/beauty.

You probably already know that green tea can give you brighter, tighter skin (the natural antioxidants do wonders for your complexion), but did you know that most herbal teas have similar beauty advantages? Black tea fights free radicals, rooibos clears up acne, and the caffeine in mate helps minimize puffiness. Plus, you don't even have to drink these tinctures to get all the good-skin effects. You can slather them all over your face or take a soak in the leaves instead. Keep reading to shop our favorite tea-infused beauty buys.

