Why Taylor Swift Didn't Attend Either of Karlie Kloss's Two Weddings

A few years ago, Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss were seriously tight-knit, but despite having maintained that they're still BFFs, the two definitely don't seem as inseparable as they once were. Swift, for example, wasn't present at either one of Kloss’s two weddings to Joshua Kushner, and now, the model’s rep is giving us some answers as to why.

In a report from Page Six, Kloss's rep confirmed that Swift — though invited — declined to attend because of "prior commitments." (A source close to both women also confirmed Swift’s invite.)

Kloss and Kushner first married in October, three months after announcing their engagement. The wedding was reportedly a small affair, with 80 people in attendance, but at the time, Swift was on her Reputation tour in Australia.

During the time of Kloss's second wedding in mid-June, Swift had just released the music video for "You Need to Calm Down," and has been preparing to release her album, Lover, on Aug. 23.

One person who was present at both weddings? Scooter Braun, who Swift famously called out after he bought her music catalog. A source speaking to Page Six pointed out this detail, saying, "Make of that what you will."

The Page Six report also claims that the friendship between the two of them went downhill after Kloss supposedly invited friends over to Swift's house without asking permission. (Kloss apparently had her own room in Swift's N.Y.C. apartment, but Swift reportedly became "furious" when Kloss had company over without getting approval, and the two had a rift that became “something crazy.”)

Still, Kloss's rep said that the two are still friends, which Kloss herself confirmed in her Vogue "73 Questions" interview last fall.

“I just have to get this out of the way, because the world deserves to know: Is everything cool with you and Taylor?" the interviewer had asked.

“The world needs to know?” Kloss laughed. “Well, Jennifer Lawrence was interested. Jen, don’t worry, Taylor and I are still really good friends.”