Reese Witherspoon on BFF Sofia Vergara: "She’s the Kind of Woman You Want to Eat Cake With”

Hot Pursuit, the buddy comedy starring Reese Witherspoon as an uptight cop with a Southern drawl and Sofia Vergara as the on-the-run fugitive she must chaperone, premiered last night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the heart of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Both stars were on hand to debut the film—Witherspoon in Prabal Gurung and Vergara in Georges Chakra—and the entire time leading up to the 7 p.m. opening, they just gushed about their love for each other. It was true. It was genuine. It was real. We were on serious BFF territory.

Last night in a nutshell... @sofiavergara #HotPursuit #Premiere (She always dresses like this...😂) A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on May 1, 2015 at 7:00am PDT

“We immediately fell in love with each other,” Vergara said. “She’s so pretty!” In return, Witherspoon said she adores her co-star because she knows she can count on her for a smile. “She made me laugh every day on set so hard,” Witherspoon said of Vergara. “She has this funny personality. And under all of that, she’s just a lovely, nice woman. She’s the kind of woman you want to eat cake with.”

So, what was it like on set? “Comfortable,” said Vergara. Witherspoon agreed. “I think women have a different kind of communication,” she said. “It’s easier. We have a shorthand, we think the same things are funny. It’s also that we just enjoy the process. It’s fun. We bring our kids to set, our families are all there. It’s a good time.” Their off-screen BFF status is clearly visible on-screen—check out Hot Pursuit in theaters nationwide May 8.

RELATED: 19 Times Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara Proved They Are the Coolest BFFs