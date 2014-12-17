Why Shay Mitchell Does Her Holiday Shopping in Her Pajamas

Overwhelmed by your holiday shopping list? This season, the tastemakers of Hollywood are here to help you shop! We asked celebs for their best shopping strategies, and they answered with aplomb.

The holidays are a hectic time of year—especially if, like us, you work a stone's throw away from New York City's Rockefeller Center and the profusion of department stores that line Fifth Avenue. Exiting our building and walking headfirst into the tourist crowds is a veritable nightmare. If you want a no-fail way to avoid this dire shopping situation at all costs, take a cue from Shay Mitchell and scoop up all of your gifts online, from the comfort of your own home (which is presumably not packed with strangers).

RELATED: Olivia Palermo's Holiday Shopping Strategy is Extremely Practical

"It's so much easier to go online," the Pretty Little Liars actress and Piperlime’s "Holiday It Girl" told us at a recent event at the brand's SoHo store. "I’m always one to do things last-minute. This way I can just stay in my pajamas and it gets delivered." Another big draw for online shopping are sites like Bungalow and Fitbay that boast handy fitting tools so you can figure out your size, and others (Bungalow again!) that offer a "try before you buy" option so you're not stuck with an ill-fitting garment. "The fitting technologies make the whole process very simple," Mitchell adds. Consider us sold.

RELATED: Track Down Your Perfect Fit (and Flatter a Fuller Figure!) with These New Go-To Sites