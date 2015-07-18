Why #SerenaSlam Matters—and How YOU Can Change the Conversation

Amy Synnott is InStyle's executive editor. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

ICYMI: The New York Times recently wrote a controversial article about the persistence of body-image issues in women’s tennis. This story dovetailed with another troubling news cycle concerning a Twitter troll who was rebuked by J.K. Rowling for tweeting that the main reason for Serena Williams’s success is that “she is built like a man.” As both a woman and a mother of a young girl, I can understand the outrage. In the midst of Williams’s awe-inspiring win at Wimbledon, why denigrate her success by talking about the size of her body? Do male athletes endure the same kind of scrutiny or criticism when they are a bit more muscular than their competition? In defense of The New York Times, they were just doing what newspapers always strive to do: report the news without bias or opinion. But, as Margaret Sullivan acknowledged in a recent opinion piece on The New York Times blog, the timing—and the execution—could have been more thoughtful. “I wanted it to be a conversation starter,” author Ben Rothenberg told Sullivan in the follow-up op-ed piece. “But I should have challenged the norms rather than just state them as a given.” At InStyle, we would like to pick up the reins of that challenge.

