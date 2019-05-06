Why Sarah Jessica Parker Is Skipping the Met Gala This Year

Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t simply a Met Gala icon, she’s a Met Gala legend. The Sex and the City alum has been attending the annual fashion-forward fête since 2006, when she arrived alongside the late Alexander McQueen in a plaid and tulle multimedia confection to match the “Anglomania: Tradition and Transgression” theme.

Image zoom Brian ZAK/Getty Images

Since that fateful first Monday in May, Parker has given each and every subsequent gala her all, bringing us an array of looks that range from classic with a twist to extravagant elegance (think: headpieces).

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

Though we’re certain SJP would steal the show with this year’s theme (Camp: Notes on Fashion), the Divorce star will not be attending the gala this Monday.

Though no specifics were given, her team told us “she has a work conflict.”

The third season of Divorce wrapped in March, so she’s not currently shooting, but perhaps there’s promotional work to do?

Regardless, SJP’s presence will certainly be missed. Until next year (we hope!).