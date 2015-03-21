Why Sarah Gadon’s Makeout Session with Jamie Dornan Did Not Go Well

A few weeks after our March magazine came out, we attended a dinner in New York City for the opening of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Madison Avenue flagship and ran into one of the stars who posed for our spring fashion issue, Sarah Gadon. In our pages, the new face of Giorgio Armani Beauty modeled this season’s sweetest shades of makeup, like blues, greens, and purples, as seen here. But when we saw her, her look was stripped down, save for a berry lip. “I think there’s something so rich about it,” she told us, and went off to pose with her fellow watch ambassador, Clive Owen.

When she returned, smiling after meeting Owen for the first time, she turned her attention to explaining her newest projects—she has three films due out this year: The Girl King, A Royal Night Out, and The 9th Life of Louis Drax. She co-stars with Aaron Paul and Jamie Dornan in the latter, a thriller hitting theaters this fall. “I’m the luckiest woman in the world, you would think,” she said.

Yes, we do think. And so was it a dream come true working with these two? “They’re both very different,” she said. “I loved Breaking Bad because Aaron’s so incredible and Jamie is probably the biggest movie star in the world right now with Fifty Shades of Grey. Aaron plays my husband, and Jamie plays the doctor and my lover in the film.”

Paul lived up to his nice reputation with his extreme levels of niceness. “He’s so nice that when there was a scene where he was supposed yell and berate me, he couldn’t do it,” she explained. “Since there’s no sound in the scene because it’s a flashback, he just started yelling nice things. He was like, ‘I think you have really tiny feet! And a nice smile! And your hair is blonde! And you’re a great person!’ That’s what Aaron yells. The nicest yells.”

Things didn’t go as well with her on-screen “lover.” “The first day that we ever had an intimate scene together, I came down with strep throat, so I was so sick,” said Gadon. “We had to kiss each other, and I was nervous because I thought, 'I’m going to get him sick! This is so unprofessional of me! He’s going to think I’m some sick girl that comes to work sick and gets everyone sick!' I was so worried—a doctor even came to set. But as soon as I got there, someone told me Jamie had the stomach flu. So the first time we kissed each other, he had the stomach flu and I had strep throat, so it was really just disgusting swapping of germs.” Perhaps there was comic relief?

