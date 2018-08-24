Why Princess Eugenie Can't Wear a Tiara, but Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Can

A tiara isn’t exactly an everyday accessory — even when your name is preceded by a title like “Princess,” “Duchess,” or “Queen.”

Though the royals of our Disney-inspired fantasies slap on a diamond-encrusted topper first thing every morning, in reality the piece is reserved only for very special occasions. In Kate Middleton’s seven years as the Duchess of Cambridge, she’s only donned a tiara six times (in public, that is — she probably brushes her teeth in one daily). The most notable tiara moment for Middleton was of course at her 2011 royal wedding, upon which she wore the Cartier Halo Scroll tiara (an 18th birthday present to Queen Elizabeth from her father, King George VI).

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The newly-minted Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has worn a tiara only once: at her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry. She opted for the Queen Mary Diamond Bateau, which was passed down to Queen Elizabeth from Queen Mary in 1953.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

But as for Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, who were born into royalty as opposed to marrying into the family as Kate and Meghan did, it is not customary to wear a tiara (flamboyant hats are fine, though). The reason? Tiaras are traditionally reserved for married members of the British royal family. Therefore, Eugenie will likely don her first dazzling headpiece at her wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Oct 12.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

RELATED: The Royal Family Is in Hot Water Over How Much Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Will Cost the Public

Getty Images

Though this is the traditional approach, there have been exceptions to the rule throughout history. Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter, Princess Anne, wore one at the state opening of Parliament years before she wed her first husband, Mark Phillips.

Fox Photos/Getty Images

The Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, also donned the accessory ahead of her marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones — in fact, she wore one often.

Daily Herald Archive/Getty Images