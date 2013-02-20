Why the Oscars Red Carpet Will Be Different This Year

This year, the red carpet at the Oscars is going to be different than anything you've seen! Instead of the giant golden statuettes that normally line the walkway into the Dolby Theatre, The Hollywood Reporter reports that you'll see blown up versions of legendary costumes from films like Gone with the Wind and Roman Holiday. That means all your favorite current leading ladies, like Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence, and Naomi Watts, will be photographed against the backdrop of women like Vivien Leigh and Audrey Hepburn. And that's not the only dose of fashion expected: ABC will also be broadcasting short films including interviews with contemporary designers like Vera Wang, Michael Kors, and Diane von Furstenberg, all talking about which stars and films have influenced their work the most. Tune in to ABC Sunday at 7/6c to see the red carpet action unfold with Oscars Red Carpet Live pre-show hosts Kristin Chenoweth, Kelly Rowland, Good Morning America's Robin Roberts and Lara Spencer, and Entertainment Weekly's Jess Cagle. It's only days away!

