Why Are People Wearing Orange American Flag Pins at the Oscars?

This year's awards season has been full of celebrities using the red carpet to advocate for specific causes. The Golden Globes had actors and actresses wearing black in support of Time's Up. The Grammys had singers wearing white roses. At the 2018 Oscars, the newest form of advocacy is taking the shape of an orange pin.

Stars are wearing orange American flag pins at the Oscars to support gun control reform and the organization Everytown for Gun Safety. Everytown raises awareness about gun violence prevention while advocating for Americans to implement common-sense reforms.

The increased support of the movement comes after the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, where 17 people were killed. Stars including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Keala Settle wore the pins on stage during the Oscars.

The pins are not the only way Hollywood is getting involved in the debate, though. Celebrities like Oprah and George and Amal Clooney donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the March for Our Lives, a March 24 protest in Washington D.C. to demand an end to mass shooting and gun violence.

Tonight's orange pins are buyable on Everytown's website.