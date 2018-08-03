Why The New York Times's New Hire Is Being Labeled a Racist

Not for the first time (and probably not the last), The New York Times has found itself mired in controversy.

At the center of the most recent dispute is the outlet's newest hire, writer Sarah Jeong. Everyone seems to have an opinion on the matter of her hiring, but what are the facts? Scroll down below for an explanation of the outrage and arguments.

What Happened?

On Wednesday, The New York Times announced that journalist and Harvard Law graduate Sarah Jeong, formerly a senior writer specializing in technology reports for The Verge, would be joining their editorial board.

One day later (internet trolls are nothing if not fast working), screenshots of a series of tweets Jeong had made years prior began to go viral. In said tweets, Jeong, an Asian-American woman, disparages white people, tweeting sentiments like “#CancelWhitePeople,” and “Oh man it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men.”

Are these racist?

These are tweets by Sarah Jeong who was just hired to the NYT editorial board. pic.twitter.com/B3P7ay8QNR — Armin Navabi (@ArminNavabi) August 2, 2018

Calls for Jeong’s firing began at once.

How Did the New York Times Respond?

The New York Times stood by Jeong and clarified the aim of her tweets, writing, “[Jeong’s] journalism and the fact that she is a young Asian woman have made her a subject of frequent online harassment. For a period of time she responded to that harassment by imitating the rhetoric of her harassers. She sees now that this approach only served to feed the vitriol that we too often see on social media. She regrets, and The Times does not condone it.”

Our statement in response to criticism of the hiring of Sarah Jeong. pic.twitter.com/WryIgbaoqg — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) August 2, 2018

How Did the Verge Respond?

In a powerful letter, Jeong’s current employer called the backlash from the reporter’s tweets “dishonest and outrageous,” viewing it as an attack from “people acting in bad faith who do not care about the work [journalists] do, the challenges they face, or the actual context of their statements.”

“Online trolls and harassers want us, the Times, and other newsrooms to waste our time by debating their malicious agenda,” the letter continued. “They take tweets and other statements out of context because they want to disrupt us and harm individual reporters. The strategy is to divide and conquer by forcing newsrooms to disavow their colleagues one at a time. This is not a good-faith conversation; it’s intimidation.”

How Did Jeong’s Detractors Respond?

Many have overlooked the purported satirical nature of Jeong’s tweets and swiftly labeled her a racist.

Hey @nytimes why did you hire a huge racist Sarah Jeong? You should rethink that. She obviously hates white people and wants them all dead. Seriously she actually tweeted it and showed no remorse. Disgusting — Nick (@nph19) August 2, 2018

One New York Magazine writer, Andrew Sullivan (a white man) alleged that the argument came down to whether a racial minority can be labeled racist, arguing that any white person who tweeted the same sentiments about a person of color (or a Jew) would be clearly in the wrong, an idea which was echoed by several Twitter users:

Would Sarah Jeong still be working at the New York Times right now if her tweets looked like this? pic.twitter.com/2ACH1PaYgm — We Are Negan (@NeganWins) August 2, 2018

The NY Times just tried to defend the hiring of Sarah Jeong by claiming she was only racist due to harassment she apparently suffered. Imagine them justifying the hiring of a white racist by claiming he was only in the habit of trashing black people because he felt harassed. pic.twitter.com/HZDpvQuLPP — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) August 2, 2018

Others, most Caucasian and of a conservative bent, compared Jeong’s tweets to the racist spree that ultimately got titular Roseanne star Roseanne Barr blacklisted in Hollywood.

Compare Sarah Jeong's tweets to Roseanne's single tweet. Jeong gets NYT job. Roseanne gets fired. — Ronald C. Surma (@rcsurma) August 3, 2018

Critics also pointed to NYT’s firing of white woman journalist Quinn Norton over her use of various racist and homophobic slurs on twitter, as well as her claim that she’s befriended “various neo-nazis.”

Why does one (Sarah Jeong) get a ‘pass’ from NYT and another (Quinn Norton) not get a ‘pass’ from NYT for horrible tweets? pic.twitter.com/V9qKptcuDn — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) August 3, 2018

How Did Jeong’s Supporters Respond?

The controversy has sprung outcry from many (mostly liberals), labeling Jeong’s tweets as cutting cultural criticism.

Sarah Jeong’s “anti-white” tweets were smart, incisive, and funny, and in a just world the Times would’ve responded to the disingenuous hate campaign by publishing them on its front page with the headline “WHITE PEOPLE HAVE DESTROYED THE WORLD, MAYBE WE DESERVE SOME MOCKERY” — Avery Edison (@aedison) August 3, 2018

Sarah Jeong is not oppressing white men.



Sarah Jeong is not part of an institution that systematically oppresses white men.



White men are not oppressed.



And in closing, please fuck off.



Thanks for coming to my TED Talk. — Imani Gandy o—€ (@AngryBlackLady) August 3, 2018

Thoughts and prayers go out to my fellow white people tonight. Don’t lose faith. We’ve persevered through the indignity of not having a White History Month, no NAAWP, and no longer getting to use the n-word. With strength and courage, we’ll also survive Sarah Jeong’s old tweets. — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) August 3, 2018

Some even contended that the driving issue behind the controversy came down to Jeong's gender:



Stop calling for Sarah Jeong's firing. She was clearly kidding, employing humor predicated on generalizing (which is no crime). The main problem is she's a woman, so her jokes are terrible. — F. Bill McMorris (@FBillMcMorris) August 2, 2018

Sarah Jeong is good, her haters are bad (terrible, even). It's not difficult. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 2, 2018

I support whatever women need to do - including snarky tweets - to negotiate this racist, sexist website. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 2, 2018

the reality is that someone could take a lot of my tweets and make me sound 'racist'. Fuck those people.



I support women who stand up for themselves and fight back against actual misogynistic and racist assholes. I support Sarah Jeong. — Monjula Ray (@queerBengali) August 2, 2018

Others argue along the lines of NYT, noting that Jeong’s tweets were not OK, but should not precipitate her firing.

1 - Sarah Jeong’s old tweets were horrible.



2 - She apologized for the tweets.



3 - People generally shouldn’t be fired for horrible old tweets.



4 - I’m glad she wasn’t fired.



5 - James Gunn shouldn’t have been fired. https://t.co/9BPOxUiHBq — Brian Joseph (@BrBabblingBooks) August 3, 2018

I don’t think Sarah Jeong and i would get along at a party. That said, you shouldn’t be fired for tweets — STEM Valor Thief (@_TechBanker) August 2, 2018

How Did Jeong Respond?

Jeong posted two examples of the harassment that prompted her to publish the controversial tweets in question, explaining, “I engaged in what I thought of at the time as counter-trolling. While it was intended as satire, I deeply regret that I mimicked the language of my harassers. These comments were not aimed at a general audience, because general audiences do not engage in harassment campaigns. I can understand how hurtful these posts are out of context, and would not do it again.”