Here's Why Melania Trump and Billy Ray Cyrus Are Hanging Out

Billy Ray Cyrus and Melania Trump are hanging out? No, they’re not working on another “Old Town Road” remix — though “Cowboy hat from Gucci” sounds like something Melania would probably wear to a rodeo. So, what business, exactly, does the singer/actor/Miley Cyrus DNA-contributor have with the First Lady? A commitment to bein’ best, apparently.

Cyrus met with Trump and Channing Smith’s family as part of the Be Best anti-bullying initiative. Smith, 16, killed himself in September after sexual messages he’d exchanged with another boy were leaked on social media by his small-town Tennessee classmates.

The singer has been actively raising awareness to the circumstances surrounding Smith’s death in the months since his passing.

Pause ...reflect and lift up Channing Smith. Greatness gone way too soon. #JusticeForChanning pic.twitter.com/ynj1yuvfy4 — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) September 28, 2019

“What an honor to sit w/The First Lady at the White House. @FLOTUS Your sincerity was truly inspiring. You/your team were so engaged to Channing's grieving father & brother & brought ideas/strategy to make the world a safer better place for the youth in America #JusticeForChanning,” Cyrus captioned an image from their meeting.

What an honor to sit w/The First Lady at the White House. @FLOTUS Your sincerity was truly inspiring. You/your team were so engaged to Channing's grieving father & brother & brought ideas/strategy to make the world a safer better place for the youth in America #JusticeForChanning pic.twitter.com/U7Pt6qTXzD — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) November 19, 2019

Trump shared a similar post, writing, “Highlighting online safety is one of my #BeBest priorities. Yesterday, @billyraycyrusintroduced me to the Smith family to hear about the tragic loss of their loved one from cyberbullying. Teaching positive online behaviors can ensure a safer future for our children."

Highlighting online safety is one of my #BeBest priorities. Yesterday, @billyraycyrus introduced me to the Smith family to hear about the tragic loss of their loved one from cyberbullying. Teaching positive online behaviors can ensure a safer future for our children. pic.twitter.com/3p4HfdRtTX — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 19, 2019

Honestly, it's great to see the First Lady working to end cyber bullying. Maybe she can address her husband's alleged online witness intimidation next?