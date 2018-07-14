Why Meghan Markle Wore Ralph Lauren to Wimbledon

Meghan Markle just arrived at her first Wimbledon as a royal, wearing a striking blue and white ensemble that complemented sister-in-law Kate Middleton's polka dot dress.

Her striped blouse and wide-leg white pants (both by Ralph Lauren), probably weren't just hanging in Markle's closet, as her outfit for the Ladies' Single Finals actually holds a special connection not only to the games, but also the beginnings of her fairytale romance with Prince Harry.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

It's reported that Harry and Meghan were set up by Violet von Westenholz—who works in public relations for Ralph Lauren, where she met Markle, and is the royal's childhood friend—two years ago at the tennis event. In July 2016, Meghan traveled to Wimbledon as the fashion house's guest for that year's Wimbledon games, dressed in a black wrap dress with front slit by the American designer. Before her signature messy bun became her go-to, Markle wore her brunette locks in a half up, half down hairstyle.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

"Meghan had been a part of the London social scene for a while and had slotted into the high society set really easily," a source told E!. "And so when Harry told Violet he was having trouble finding someone, Violet said she might just have the perfect girl for him."

The royal couple spoke about their first date during their joint interview with the BBC last year, confirming that a mystery matchmaker was at work. "It was definitely a set-up," Meghan said. "It was a blind date. I didn't know much about him and so the only thing I had asked her when she said she wanted to set us up was, I had one question, I said 'Was he nice?'"

Harry added: "I'd never, never even heard about her until this friend said 'Meghan Markle.' I was like, 'Right okay, give me, give me a bit of background, like what's going on here?' When I walked into that room and saw her and there she was sitting there, I was like, 'Okay, well I'm going to have to really up my game here.'"

Clive Mason/Getty Images

What a difference two years can make. Meghan has returned to the London games as Harry's wife, sitting in the royal box with Kate Middleton. I guess we kind of have Ralph Lauren to thank for the happy ending to this love story.