Here's Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chose to Withhold the Names of Archie's Godparents

Privacy is an issue that has taken precedence in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s life together thus far. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t afraid to challenge royal norms if doing so will minimize public interference in their private affairs.

But when it comes to the media, it’s not just their nuclear family that the Sussexes are worried about. According to a royal source who spoke to People, the couple’s decision to withhold the names of Baby Archie’s godparents was made in deference to their friends’ privacy.

“These are friends, private citizens, not celebrities or public figures,” the source explained. “Meghan and Harry wanted to protect them from the inevitable onslaught: ‘When did you meet them? How?’ That was the driving reason [to keep them private]. It’s a very personal thing to ask somebody to be a godparent.”

Despite Meghan and Harry’s efforts to protect Archie’s godparents, several outlets have already reported that the Sussexes chose Harry’s close friend Charlie van Straubenzee as godfather. Though most royal children have more than one set of godparents, it’s unclear whether Archie follows suit.

“This is not a couple that will conform if they don’t feel it’s right for them,” the source continued. “It’s that simple.”