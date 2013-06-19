Why Mad Men Star Elisabeth Moss Really Cut and Dyed Her Hair

What inspired Elisabeth Moss to pull an Anne Hathaway punk bleached-out pixie in May? Spontaneity, she told InStyle.com at the 2013 Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills. “I did a photo shoot where we pinned it back and made it look like this and it was really like a punk shoot,” she told InStyle.com. “I loved it, and so the next day I had to do a talk show and I walked into the dressing room and I was like ‘Let’s cut it off’ because I really liked it.” And it’s working out so far—it’s low maintenance with consistent results. “It’s so much easier for me because I can’t do my own hair, so when I don’t get it done professionally, nothing happens,” she said. “If it is blonde and short, it’s so much easier for me.” Gorgeous!

Plus, see more celebrity makeovers we love.

MORE:• See How You'd Look Blonde!• Check Out Elisabeth's Transformation• Mad Men: All the Fashion Details

— Kwala Mandel