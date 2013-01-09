Why Lanvin's Alber Elbaz Loves to Dress Emma Stone: "She's a Fabulous Person"

Emma Stone and Lanvin artistic director Alber Elbaz have a fashion connection that we all can enjoy! The Gangster Squad actress and Look of the Day fixture is no stranger to wearing Lanvin’s designs—she just wore one of the label’s pre-fall numbers before it even debuted on the runway—and we caught up with the charismatic Israeli designer at last night's Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship Awards Dinner in New York to find out just why he loves dressing the young star so much. "I love Emma! I think she is such a talented girl and actress," Elbaz told InStyle.com before taking the stage to receives the night’s biggest honor—the 50th Anniversary Geoffrey Beene Fashion Impact Award. "She’s a wonderful, wonderful friend. She’s a great daughter. She’s so stylish, but also so fabulous as a person. I cannot separate her personality from the rest of it. She’s the best, just totally a good person and I love her and I wish her a wonderful 2013." May their fashion tryst continue for a long time to come! We're predicting lots of Lanvin for Miss Stone this award season.

