This Is Why Kylie Jenner Reportedly Suspected Travis Scott of Cheating

In the midst of the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson drama, a new Kardashian scandal found its way onto the media's headlines last week. It was reported that Travis Scott cheated on Kylie Jenner on Thursday, and, now, we may know why her suspicions were raised in the first place.

Naturally, after finding out your best friend hooked up with your sister's boyfriend, your trust in others begins to waver. So, Kylie went through Scott's phone.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/MG18

“Kylie had a rough week,” a source told People. “She is still devastated about Jordyn and had an argument with Travis after she checked his phone and saw something that she didn’t like.”

It's not clear exactly what she found, but according to the insider, "Travis says he didn’t cheat.” And it appears as if Kylie is choosing to believe him. "She isn’t breaking up with him,” the source adds.

However, her relationship with former BFF Jordyn remains in a more fragile state. After news of Woods and Tristan's tryst broke, Kylie experienced a huge heartbreak. “She has basically lost part of her world,” another source previously told People. “She is very, very upset. She always trusted Jordyn with everything.”

The insider continued: “Kylie just can’t make sense of what happened. She still has so many questions for Jordyn."