Here's Why Kim Kardashian Deleted the First Photo of Baby Psalm

Last Friday, Kim Kardashian brought a satisfying start to our weekend when she posted the first photo of her and Kanye West’s fourth child together, along with the announcement of his name: Psalm West.

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

But amid the “oohs” and “awws” and hilarious tweets about Baby Psalm’s name, a familiar crew of Kardashian watchdogs lurked in the comments section: the mom-shamers.

Kardashian received near-immediate criticism regarding her son’s crib, namely the safety concerns presented by the crib bumpers and blankets within it. As pediatrician Dr. Lana Gagin told Today, “Parents need to avoid using any soft objects in the bed, and this includes crib bumpers, blankets, pillows, soft toys (and baby positioners),” as “soft sleep surface and soft items can actually cause a pocket of air that makes it difficult for babies to breathe and can lead to death.”

Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) affects about 3,500 babies annually in the U.S. alone and is often triggered by objects in the crib.

Following the backlash, Kardashian deleted her photo of Psalm on Instagram (though as of now it remains on Twitter), and according to People’s sources, Kim is “aware that she got negative comments about the photo of Psalm.” And in her defense, “it was a split-second, staged photo,” the source continued. “As a mother of four, she very much knows how to keep her newborn safe in the crib. Again, it was staged for a photo.”

Considering how often Kardashian’s actions are picked apart by the public, she probably should have seen this coming, but it’s still unfortunate that such an exciting moment turned into a slap on the wrist for the new mother of four.

At least this lends precedence for Kim to share a new (and SIDS-proofed) photo of Baby Psalm?