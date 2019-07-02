Karlie Kloss Revealed Why She Quit Victoria’s Secret

For years, Karlie Kloss was a regular fixture on the Victoria's Secret fashion show runways and catalogs, but she hasn't walked in one of the brand's shows since 2017.

And now, she's explaining why.

In an interview with British Vogue, the model said that she stepped down from her role as a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2015 after being inspired by her studies in feminist theory at New York University's Gallatin School.

“The reason I decided to stop working with Victoria’s Secret was I didn’t feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world about what it means to be beautiful,” she said.

Image zoom J. Lee/Getty Images

Kloss first began attending classes at NYU in 2015, and discussed the experience with InStyle in June 2017.

"I’m taking a feminism class at NYU right now," she said at the time. "It’s about the political history of feminism, really, since the ’60s and ’70s. The term 'feminism' means different things to different people; a lot of people throw it around without really understanding the weight of it because it is layered."

Speaking to Vogue, she said that taking the class and subsequently trading in her Victoria's Secret Angel wings was a "pivotal moment" in "stepping into my power as a feminist, being able to make my own choices and my own narrative, whether through the companies I choose to work with, or through the image I put out to the world.”

RELATED: Karlie Kloss Hilariously Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors with an Emoji that Needs No Explanation

And while she admitted to being "fearful" of losing out on jobs because she "didn't want to do something," that wasn't the case.

"If anything, the more I exercised the power of my voice, the more I earned respect from my peers," she said. "And I earned more respect for myself."