Outfit, Decoded: Why Alexa Chung's Nautical-Inspired Outfit Works

We’ve always been fans of Alexa Chung’s effortless tomboy-chic style. Recently, we spotted her nailing this nautical-inspired look with the winning combination of classic closet staples. Below, read on for the four reasons that explains why this outfit works.

1. The peacoat's cropped sleeves allow the sweater to peek out, which delivers a charming tomboyish feel.

2. The half-tuck isn't only for shirts.This camel sweater is placed just so, which defines the waist and shows off the jeans.

3. The white jeans are perfectly fitted (they're neither too tight nor too slouchy), and they're cropped to hit a few inches above the ankle.

4. Strappy mary janes are the updated version of the ballet flats—they take this look to the next level.

Shop the nautical look, inspired by Alexa Chung:

Courtesy

Tomas Maier peacoat, $725; net-a-porter.com. Uniqlo sweater, $80; uniqlo.com. J. Crew jeans, $115; jcrew.com. Carven shoes, $720; carven.com.

