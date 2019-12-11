Why Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Aren't Married Yet

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are ready to take the next step in their relationship, but they've reportedly hit a roadblock when it comes to marriage.

A "Stefani insider" told People that although "Blake was very serious about Gwen right from the start, and early on he thought about proposing," the pop star's faith is a barrier in a hypothetical marriage. Stefani, who is a practicing Roman Catholic, hopes to have a church wedding with the country star, but the Roman Catholic Church does not allow remarriage after a divorce unless the earlier marriage is annulled. (Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale for 13 years before divorcing in 2015.)

People's source said a church ceremony "isn’t possible currently" for Stefani and Shelton, but a friend of the couple said they’ve found "the one" in each other and are "very serious" about their relationship.

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show last year, Stefani (sort of) addressed tabloid rumors that they had gotten married, telling DeGeneres, "I love weddings. The kids love him. We love him. I think about it all the time."

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Looks So Different With a Blunt Bob and Bangs

Even if it might not be happening anytime soon, a friend of the couple told People their relationship is "definitely headed toward marriage."

"They fall more and more in love with one another, and their happiness quotient keeps rising," the source said.