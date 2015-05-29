Why Granny Panties Are Now Considered Cool

Sorry, Sisqo—the Thong Song is officially passé. In a recent New York Times essay, Bernadette Kissane, an apparel analyst from Euromonitor states: "Within millennial and Generation Y consumer groups, it's considered cool to be wearing full-bottom underwear. Thongs have had their moment."

The movement can be best described as the normcore of lingerie. Instead of teeny-tiny itty-bitty things, there's a direction toward conservative (read: full coverage) pieces stripped free of frills and superfluous embellishments (see: Cameron Diaz rocking hers in the 2002 rom-com The Sweetest Thing, pictured above). Brands like Ten Undies, Me and You, and Hello Beautiful have cropped up that cater to this specific crowd, with basic cotton offerings that include silhouettes that range from high-waist to briefs to boyfriend shorts.

The fascination with normcore undies, or granny panties if you will, shouldn't come as too much of a shock, though, given the current wave of nostalgia that has hit society. In fashion, this (and next) season is all about the '70s, and weekly #throwbackthursday or #flashbackfriday posts have become the norm. And so, on that note, we have sought out our favorite picks, from high-waist pieces to hipsters and bikini briefs.

HIGH-WAIST

Shop the pieces (from left): Triumph, $68; anthropologie.com. Ten Undies, $45; tenundies.com. Eres, $125; net-a-porter.com.

BOY SHORTS

Shop the pieces (from left): Calvin Klein, $22; nordstrom.com. Body by Victoria, $12; victoriassecret.com. Free People, $14; freepeople.com.

BIKINI BRIEFS/HIPSTERS

Shop the pieces (from left): Eberjey, $17; eberjey.com. Araks, $48; araks.com. Miel, $24; anthropologie.com.

