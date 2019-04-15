Why Are the Jonas Brothers So Obsessed with Coors Light?

Over the weekend, the Jonas brothers gave an interview on the Zach Sang Show, in which Joe Jonas discussed his impending nuptials with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and revealed the one thing he needed for the wedding: Coors Light.

Nope, not a wedding cake, a good tux, or the right band. Just a supply of Coors Light.

"I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary," he said. "Not hard, really, to get that, but we needed to make sure that was going to happen."

If you were wondering why one needs an American beer for a French wedding, the brothers went on to explain that they learned from Nick's wedding to Priyanka Chopra, where beer apparently was in short supply.

“Our friends drink a lot of beer, specifically, and we ran out of beer at the wedding, at my wedding, which was a big issue," Nick said.

“It starts to get very dark very fast with hard alcohol instead,” Kevin chimed in. “It’s just like ‘Oh, we’re doing this now? Okay.’"

Fair enough.

This innocuous shout-out to Coors isn't weird in and of itself, but what definitely is weird is just how often Coors Light seems to loom in the background (and sometimes the foreground) of the Jonas brothers' lives.

Here, we have Nick with a can of Coors while in the great outdoors.

And here's Nick and Joe over the weekend, toasting Tiger Woods with — what else? — Coors Light.

Here they are, opening up a cold one with some friends.

Did Nick and Chord Overstreet play beer pong with Coors Light here, too?

If you were starting to think that the Jonases have a sweet sponsorship deal with Coors Light, you're not alone — so were we. After all, Nick was even photographed by paparazzi while carrying a six-pack of Coors (apparently days after proposing to Priyanka Chopra).

But according to an Instagram that Joe posted of Nick — in which Nick got his own can of "Nick Light" for his birthday — he wrote, "#notsponsored #wejustlovecoorslight."

If those hashtags are to be believed, it seems like Coors really just is the Jonas beer of choice. Which begs the question, is Coors Light anyone's favorite beer?

If they're not currently being sponsored by Coors Light, they should be — they're clearly the best spokesmen for the brand.