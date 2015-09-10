Why the Fashion Crowd Is Obsessed with Diane Kruger's Style, as Told by One InStyle Editor

If you ask any fashion insider who they feel are some of the best dressed celebrities are, you're bound to hear Diane Kruger's name mentioned. The German actress and former model has worn some of the most impressive red carpet ensembles time and time again. But what makes her stand out from the rest? Read on to find out.

1. She channels an ethereal goddess like no other.

George Pimentel/WireImage (2), Andreas Rentz/Getty Images, Venturelli/WireImage

Kruger is a film festival red carpet regular and has hit the red carpet year after year in one head-turning gown after another. Swoon! (From top, left to right: Nina Ricci, Giambattista Valli, Prada, Calvin Klein)

2. She knows how to wear the pants.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As glamorous as Kruger is, she still knows how to wear pants like a pro. At the 2015 Academy Awards, Kruger stunned in a Donna Karan Atelier one-shouldered hybrid number (left). A few months later at the 2015 Met Gala, which is arguably the fashion industry's biggest night, Kruger wore a two-piece Chanel Haute Couture ensemble complete with sheer pants and intricate embellishments (right).

3. Her earring game is a force to be reckoned with.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage, Dave J Hogan/Getty Images, Venturelli/WireImage, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kruger has worn some seriously impressive earrings over the years. From ear cuffs and edgy hoops to timeless styles dripping with diamonds, she continues to teach us all a lesson in how to incorporate statement earrings into our look.

4. Her party-girl style makes us all want to play dress up.

Lester Cohen/WireImage, Ian Gavan/Getty Images, Abergel/SIPA

Feathers, sequins, beading, and lace ... Kruger's evening style is what dreams are made of. One can only imagine that just as Kruger slipped into each of these dresses she had a "pinch me" moment. (From left: Dolce & Gabbana, Prabal Gurung, Marchesa)

5. Jason Wu named a handbag in her honor.

Diane Kruger/Instagram

Jason Wu and Kruger collaborated on the design of the 'Diane' bag. “Jason asked me what were the most important things to me in a bag,” Kruger says. “I said that I wanted to be able to wear it across the body and that I could open and close it with one hand. I can’t stand having to put my bag down or use both hands to close it while running errands!” Read more about the handbag here and pick up the Jason Wu 'Diane' bag at shopbop.com.

6. She shows just the right amount of skin.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage (2)

There's something to be said for a woman that can look incredibly sexy without baring it all. Simply put, Kruger nails it. (From left: Versace Atelier, Valentino Couture)

7. Her clutch game is killer.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic, FilmMagic/FilmMagi, Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage, Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images

Kruger masters the art of accessorizing—and her clutch game proves it. What's even more impressive is that no matter how statement-making Kruger's clutches may be, they never steal the spotlight from her overall look. (From top, left to right: Anya Hindmarch, Charlotte Olympia, Anya Hindmarch, Pierre Hardy)

8. She wears girlish styles like a grown up.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images, Mike Marsland/WireImage

The actress knows how to wear pastel pink and still look like the sophisticated style star she is. Kruger's Alexander McQueen look (left) balances the line between ultra-fem and super sexy thanks to the bralette-like top, while the Chanel Haute Couture number (right) is as enchanting and state-of-the-art as can be.

9. She wears a hat like nobody's business.

Elisabetta A. Villa/GC Images

Kruger has a propensity to throw on hats for casual days, but she also can wear a more formal outfit with the perfect hat, which can be tough to pull of. What's great about Kruger in a hat is it proves how versatile her style is: one minute she is a glam goddess, the next she's a stylish boho chick.

10. She plays with color and prints like a pro.

Steve Mack/FilmMagic, Steve Granitz/WireImage, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

While Kruger's style skews a bit Old Hollywood glamour, she still knows how to have fun with color and prints. Each time the actress slips into a busy printed dress, she knows to keeps her accessories minimal. (From left: Giambattista Valli, Mary Katrantzou, Mary Katrantzou)

11. She wears accessories in her hair—and who doesn't love that?

MJ Kim/Getty Images, Francois Durand/Getty Images

It's not just Kruger's earrings and clutches that have the fashion crowd drooling, Kruger's hair accessories are just as striking. I mean...

11. One word: Chanel

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images, Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic, Venturelli/Getty Images

Kruger has worked with Chanel as the face of their skincare line, so it's no surprise that her wardrobe consists of many Chanel creations.

Keep scrolling to ooh and ahh at more of Kruger's most memorable looks.

Mike Marsland/WireImage, Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Jesse Grant/WireImage, Venturelli/WireImage

(From top, left to right: Vivienne Westwood, Versus, Emilio Pucci, Prada)

