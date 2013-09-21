Why Celebrity Hairstylist Jen Atkin Is an Instagram Star

Image zoom Courtesy Photo (3)

Every day over 100,000 Instagram followers are treated to a peek inside hairstylist Jen Atkin's life and work. Celebs like Katy Perry, Jessica Alba, Gwen Stefani and every Kardashian make frequent appearances on her page all with their coveted coifs created by Atkin herself. Right before Emmys night, we asked her a few questions about the path to her superstar career.

IS.com: Can you tell us how you got started?Jen Atkin: I started by sweeping hair, washing heads, and working behind the desk at a few salons in LA. Had no idea I would be so lucky to work with the ladies I do today.IS.com: What was your first big break?Jen Atkin: Assisting Andy Lecompte and going on Madonna's tour to work on her dancers.IS.com: You work with so many huge celebrities – do you ever get starstruck?Jen Atkin: My clients are all so sweet and down to earth so they make it really easy to not get starstruck!IS.com: What's been your biggest "pinch-me" moment of your career?Jen Atkin: Has to be the call I got asking me to do Gwen Stefani's hair on a shoot with Annie Liebovitz.IS.com: You have 100,000 followers on Instagram – how do you feel showing off to an audience that big? What keeps them engaged?Jen Atkin: I can't believe that many people care about my posts! If i really think about it its overwhelming but I love interacting with my clients, fans, people who are aspiring hairstylists, and women asking advice on their own hair. I love that social media has made it possible for me to so easily connect with people.I'm not sure what keeps them engaged! Honestly I just like to post pictures that are inspiring to me and hopefully to others. I just want to help women get out of their hair ruts and encourage them to try new things! But my pics of clients I've worked on or hair how to's gets the most hits.

Visit InStyle.com this Sunday, September 20th for live coverage of the Emmys!