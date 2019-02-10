Why Bradley Cooper Is Missing His First Grammys

Bradley Cooper sings onscreen for the first time and nets two Grammy nominations? We know Lady Gaga’s character was the proverbial star in A Star Is Born, but IRL it’s all Cooper.

And though this magnitude of accomplishment deserves at least a night of celebration, the actor-director-singer-producer-writer (!) will be skipping the ceremony this year.

His onscreen counterpart, Gaga, will be performing solo because Cooper will be representing the film elsewhere: at the 2019 British Academy Film Awards in London, where he was joined by the likes of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

A Star Is Born is nominated for Best Film, Best Leading Actor (Cooper), Best Leading Actress (Gaga), Best Adapted Screenplay, Original Music, Best Sounds, and the David Lean Award for Direction at the BATFAs this year. Oh, and London being eight hours ahead of L.A., he's already attended the show — and he took home an award for Original Music!