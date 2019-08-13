Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow Have a Sweet Reason for Finally Moving in Together

After making headlines for their decision not to live together full-time, Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk have revealed they're making the leap and making two households one. And despite Paltrow initially saying that living apart was beneficial for their relationship, Falchuk revealed that there's another sweet reason for taking things so slowly: Their kids.

“I’m moving in September. We’ve just done it slowly,” he told WSJ Magazine. “Divorce is terrible, even when it’s the right thing to do. And it’s really hard on kids. Come September, we’re all gonna Brady Bunch it up, and it’ll be great.”

Paltrow has two children, Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, from her previous relationship with Chris Martin; Falchuk also has two kids from his previous marriage.

The Goop founder previously said in an interview with the Sunday Times that Falchuk stayed at her home only four days a week, and spent the remaining three nights at his own place. "Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing," she said at the time. Her intimacy coach Michaela Boehm said that the arrangement gives "polarity" to the relationship, and keeps things fresh.

The revelation, as with anything Paltrow does, stirred some controversy, with The View's conservative commentator Meghan McCain calling Paltrow's situation "rich people stuff."

In an interview for InStyle's 25th anniversary September issue, Paltrow revealed that she and Falchuk would be moving in together after a year of marriage. (They first met in 2014.)

"Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle," she said. "And now we’re moving in together this month. I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun."