Why Blake Lively Didn't Buy Maternity Clothes While She Was Pregnant

Being pregnant can be challenging enough without hordes of paparazzi following your every move. So we especially admire how Blake Lively stayed true to her signature style for the whole nine-month stretch, dressing her bump in graphic coats and backless gowns (pictured above), as if nothing were out of the ordinary. While it appeared that the actress didn't deviate from her pre-pregnancy wares, she confirmed to us that was the case at a dinner over the weekend celebrating her friend Angie Nile's new book, Bright Lights Paris.

"I thought, 'So much of me has changed—I can't change the way I dress too!'" she told InStyle. "I actually didn't even buy any maternity clothes at all—I just wore stretchier things and didn't button my pants and wore sweaters that were long enough so you couldn't tell." As for her post-baby wardrobe? "I had to get rid of some of my sillier things, like denim and lace rompers with flowers embroidered on them," she said. "I figured moms can't dress like that. I wanted to look a little more chic." We'd say she's doing a bang-up job.

