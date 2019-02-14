Why Ariana Grande's Own Fans Are Boycotting Her Single "7 Rings"
The singer thinks it's "funny."
There’s plenty of controversy in this complicated world — be it something/everything Donald Trump did/said on any given day, a fashion brand failing to recognize the cultural insensitivity of its designs, or the great “is Jennifer Lopez allowed to sing Motown?” debate. But our favorite “drama” du jour would certainly be #Boycott7Rings, which has to be the most well-intentioned boycott in recent history.
You see, Ariana Grande’s hyperactive fanbase, known as the Arianators, are working overtime to get their Queen her third no. 1 single. “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings” both enjoyed the top spot on the music charts, and the latter has held no. 1 for the past three weeks. By initiating this boycott, they’re hoping to bump Grande’s “Breakup with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” to no. 1. And, guys, it’s really intense:
Anyway, Grande has taken note of her fans’ efforts, and she thinks it’s “funny.”
But no, despite desperate requests, she will not be boycotting her own single.
If anyone can successfully game the charts, it would be the singer’s super-fans. We’ll see you at no. 1, “BUWYGFIB.”