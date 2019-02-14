Why Ariana Grande's Own Fans Are Boycotting Her Single "7 Rings"

There’s plenty of controversy in this complicated world — be it something/everything Donald Trump did/said on any given day, a fashion brand failing to recognize the cultural insensitivity of its designs, or the great “is Jennifer Lopez allowed to sing Motown?” debate. But our favorite “drama” du jour would certainly be #Boycott7Rings, which has to be the most well-intentioned boycott in recent history.

You see, Ariana Grande’s hyperactive fanbase, known as the Arianators, are working overtime to get their Queen her third no. 1 single. “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings” both enjoyed the top spot on the music charts, and the latter has held no. 1 for the past three weeks. By initiating this boycott, they’re hoping to bump Grande’s “Breakup with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” to no. 1. And, guys, it’s really intense:

if you think i’m about to #BOYCOTT7RINGS just so buwygf,ib will debut at #1, you are right pic.twitter.com/sJearnBd5a — trevor (@_trevorkeller_) February 14, 2019

7 rings seeing buwygib coming for number 1 #BOYCOTT7RINGS pic.twitter.com/yrQphcncu2 — 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐚 🦋 (@honeymoonwdw) February 14, 2019

Anyway, Grande has taken note of her fans’ efforts, and she thinks it’s “funny.”

y’all are so insane and funny and i love u. nothings funnier than ‘boycott seven rings’..... i can’t lmao. whatever’s meant to be will be, babies 🌫 i ain’t goin nowhere #thankunext https://t.co/g7kdn4E1PD — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 14, 2019

But no, despite desperate requests, she will not be boycotting her own single.

r u ok https://t.co/8rB29YnFuh — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 14, 2019

ur all sick https://t.co/SHSecPgmzw — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 14, 2019

stop it rn https://t.co/4CZgeP0wiA — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 14, 2019

the most 🌫✉️ i love u https://t.co/S2oiCWcOaY — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 14, 2019

If anyone can successfully game the charts, it would be the singer’s super-fans. We’ll see you at no. 1, “BUWYGFIB.”