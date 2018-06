Celebrities love stars—Dolce & Gabbana ones, to be exact! The label's celestial fall 2011 pieces have popped up all season on chic celebs like Olivia Wilde, who opted for metallic below-the-knee dress, and Jessica Alba, who styled the label's star-studded maxi into a chic maternity dress. The graphic pattern can be tricky to wear, so that's why we've turned to Hollywood for styling tips. Click through to see who wore stars, and ideas for how to wear the print.

