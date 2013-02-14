Who's the Most Stylish Celebrity Couple?

Happy Valentine's Day! In honor of the most romantic day of the year, we pulled together a list of our favorite Hollywood hot couples to see who's the most stylish of them all. From Beyonce and Jay-Z to Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Reynolds to Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, click to see the hottest sweethearts, both on and off the red carpet.

