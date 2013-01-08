Who's the Most Dapper Gentleman at the Gangster Squad Premiere?

Meghan Blalock
Jan 08, 2013 @ 1:17 pm

The sexy stars of Gangster Squad celebrated the film at the Los Angeles premiere last night in well-suited glory, an homage to the movie's 1950s L.A. setting. Josh Brolin chose a burgundy suit by Ermenegildo Zegna, Ryan Gosling (who—awww!—brought his mother as his date) picked a burnt three-piece from Gucci, and Anthony Mackie wore a checked slate gray look. So, who looked most dapper? Tell us by voting in the poll below! 

